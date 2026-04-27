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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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24 tanks destroyed, 4 damaged at Tuapse oil refinery. Oil distillation unit damaged in Yaroslavl – General Staff

General Staff details strikes on Tuapse and Yaroslavl refineries

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has clarified the results of strikes on oil refineries in Tuapse and Yaroslavl.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"As a result of the 26 April 2026 strike on the occupiers’ oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl (Russia), damage to a vacuum oil distillation unit has been confirmed.

In addition, the destruction of 24 tanks and damage to four more have been confirmed following the 20 April 2026 strike near the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai," the General Staff said.

Read more: Oil refinery in Yaroslavl and enemy trains in occupied Donetsk region hit, - General Staff

Background

Watch more: Drones attacked Yaroslavl oil refinery, - media. VIDEO

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Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (305) Russia (13584) Tuapse (27) Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation (9)
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