24 tanks destroyed, 4 damaged at Tuapse oil refinery. Oil distillation unit damaged in Yaroslavl – General Staff
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has clarified the results of strikes on oil refineries in Tuapse and Yaroslavl.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of the 26 April 2026 strike on the occupiers’ oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl (Russia), damage to a vacuum oil distillation unit has been confirmed.
In addition, the destruction of 24 tanks and damage to four more have been confirmed following the 20 April 2026 strike near the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai," the General Staff said.
Background
- It was reported earlier that the Tuapse oil refinery was hit by a series of drone strikes on 16 April and then attacked again on 20 April.
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Also, on the night of 26 April, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia.
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