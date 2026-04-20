Defence forces confirmed second strike on oil refinery. VIDEO

Robert Madiar Brovdi, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, has confirmed a new strike on an oil refinery in Tuapse, in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video has been posted on his Facebook page.

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"Hydrocarbon wedding in Tuapse 2.0. An encore of the 'blessed' fire at a critically important oil loading facility on the night of 20 April," Brovdi noted.

He also added:

"The celebrations marking the successful three-day extinguishing of the results of the previous courtesy visit have been cancelled by a dramatic remake – the wedding at the Tuapse terminal has been extended indefinitely, with an after-party in the style of Groundhog Day."

Watch more: Drones attacked port and oil refinery in Tuapse: massive fire. VIDEO

Who was involved in the operation

According to Brovdi, the attack was carried out by the ‘Birds of Magyar’ deep strike units, as well as the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

What led up to it?

On the night of 20 April, drones attacked the seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation. A massive fire broke out at the site of the attack.