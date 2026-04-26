Drones attacked Yaroslavl oil refinery, - media. VIDEO
On the night of 26 April, drones struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Exilenova+.
Initial details
Local residents report that more than 15 powerful explosions were heard in the area, causing windows in residential buildings to rattle.
According to them, the strike hit the Yaroslavl oil refinery, where a massive fire broke out following the attack.
What led up to this?
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