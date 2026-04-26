Drones attacked Yaroslavl oil refinery, - media. VIDEO

On the night of 26 April, drones struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Exilenova+.

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Initial details

Local residents report that more than 15 powerful explosions were heard in the area, causing windows in residential buildings to rattle.

According to them, the strike hit the Yaroslavl oil refinery, where a massive fire broke out following the attack.

Read on Censor.NET: Fire that raged for five days at the Tuapse oil depot has been extinguished

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a large oil refinery in Yaroslavl wasattacked on 28 March: fires broke out at the plant.

The General Staff subsequently confirmed the information.

See also: ‘Black rain’ and water mixed with oil soot: the fire at the Tuapse oil refinery following drone attacks is still ongoing. VIDEO