Fire that burned for five days at oil depot in Tuapse extinguished

In Russia’s Tuapse, cleanup efforts are continuing after a series of drone attacks on a marine terminal: an oil products spill has been recorded, while the level of harmful substances in the air exceeds the permitted limit several times over.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Mediazona.

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Around 300 people deployed to extinguish fire

According to Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, around 300 people had to be deployed to extinguish the fire. He added that Rospotrebnadzor regularly takes air samples to test for harmful substances.

The marine terminal in Tuapse was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 20 April. It was the second strike in a week. The first fire had been extinguished the day before the new attack.

Watch more: "Black rain" and water mixed with oil soot: fire at Tuapse refinery continues after drone attacks. VIDEO

Oil products spill being cleaned up

It is noted that the region’s emergency response headquarters reported that efforts were continuing to clean up an oil products spill that overflowed beyond containment booms on 24 April after the water level in the Tuapse River rose.

Earlier, residents of the city had reported "oil rain" that fell on 22 April and published photos of stray animals covered in soot and birds with traces of oil on their feathers.

Watch more: Smoke from burning Tuapse refinery stretches 300 km and reaches Stavropol - NASA satellite image. VIDEO

The emergency response headquarters reported that the concentration of harmful substances in the air in Tuapse was two to three times above the permitted level.

As Censor.NET reported, the facility was hit by a series of drone strikes on 16 April and came under another attack on 20 April.