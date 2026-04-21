Smoke from burning Tuapse refinery stretches 300 km and reaches Stavropol - NASA satellite image. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing that the cloud of smoke from the burning oil refinery in Tuapse stretched for more than 300 km and reached Stavropol.
Censor.NET reports that a NASA Worldview satellite image dated April 21 captured massive smoke pollution from oil storage tanks.
According to Radio Svoboda, the smoke plume stretched for more than 300 kilometers and reached Stavropol.
The fire at the oil refinery has been burning for several days.
The blaze broke out following a series of attacks on the night of 19 April: Ukrainian drones struck the refinery twice over the course of the week, as well as the port of Tuapse.
The Kuban authorities confirmed that drone debris had fallen near the seaport in Yeysk, but denied that any fire broke out.
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