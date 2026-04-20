Tankers are fleeing Russia’s Tuapse because of drone attack

Tankers are leaving the port of Tuapse and moving to Novorossiysk amid the threat of new drone attacks.

Censor.NET reports that this was written by Russian media outlets.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Drop in activity at the port of Tuapse

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, the workload of the port of Tuapse has decreased significantly, with figures dropping nearly by half compared with average levels. According to observations, only three vessels entered the port.

Among them was at least one oil tanker, which dropped anchor near the coast. Another vessel of the same type left the port during the day. At the same time, additional ships are expected to arrive, including a dry cargo vessel from Istanbul.

See more: Drone attack on oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia: satellite image of aftermath released. PHOTO

Rising traffic at Novorossiysk

At the same time, activity is increasing at the port of Novorossiysk, located about 160 kilometres from Tuapse. Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels entered the port, which is about 20% more than in previous days.

The main traffic consists of oil tankers, container ships, and dry cargo vessels. This trend is expected to continue in the near term.

It was reported earlier that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, with long-range strike drones for the second time in a week. A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the strike.

See more: Double strike by AFU on oil refinery in Russia’s Tuapse: large-scale fire breaks out. SATELLITE PHOTO