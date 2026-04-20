Double strike by AFU on oil refinery in Russia’s Tuapse: large-scale fire breaks out. SATELLITE PHOTO

For the second time in a week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, using long-range strike drones. A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the hit.

A satellite image released by Radio Liberty shows a massive column of black smoke, Censor.NET reports.

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It shows that the new fire, which broke out following Ukraine's second consecutive strike, ignited closer to the seaport where oil is loaded.

The Tuapse refinery had already been under attack on April 16, after which the fire at the facility lasted for several days.

Watch more: Defence forces confirmed second strike on oil refinery. VIDEO

Who was involved in the operation

According to Brovdi, the attack was carried out by the "Madyar's Birds" deep-strike units, as well as the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the AFU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR).

Background

On the night of April 20, drones attacked the seaport and the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the attack.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in city, one person died (updated). PHOTOS