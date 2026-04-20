Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in city, one person died (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 20 April, Russian forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. The attack sparked a fire; repeated explosions can be heard in the city and an air raid alert remains in force.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"The enemy attacked the regional centre. A fire broke out," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, four people have been injured.

Fedorov stressed that the threat of attack drones in the Zaporizhzhia region remains.

Update

Fedorov later reported that one person had been killed as a result of the enemy attack, and that private homes and non-residential buildings had been damaged.

"Four people were injured, including a 10-year-old child," the head of the regional military administration noted.

Consequences of the attack













What led up to it?

On the night of 19 April, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with Russian drones.

Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a Shahed-type strike drone.

On the morning of 20 April, Russian drones once again attacked the Poltava district. There are casualties.

See more: Enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia: fire has broken out. Ten people injured in region over past 24 hours. PHOTO