Ruscists attacked Kyiv region with drones overnight: one person injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 19 April, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region using Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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"Unfortunately, there is one casualty in the Brovary district. A man born in 1974 has been admitted to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the statement reads.

Two private homes were damaged as a result of the UAV attack.

Consequences of the attack









What led up to this?

From the evening of 19 April, air raid alerts were declared in a number of regions due to the threat of Russian drones.

See more: Warehouse is on fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack. PHOTO