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News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv region
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Warehouse is on fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack. PHOTO

Fire at a business premises in the Bila Tserkva district following the Russian attack

In the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region, a Russian attack has reportedly struck a production and storage building belonging to a company.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the State Emergency Service.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the strike

The attack caused a fire covering an area of approximately 800 square metres.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze. 

A factory caught fire in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service
  • We previously reported that on the evening of 15 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. 

Read also on Censor.NET: Poland has closed two airports following Russia’s attack on Ukraine

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Bila Tserkva (35) Kyiv region (1010) enterprise (26) attack (940) Bilotserkivskyy district (35)
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