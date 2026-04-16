Warehouse is on fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack. PHOTO

In the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region, a Russian attack has reportedly struck a production and storage building belonging to a company.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the State Emergency Service.

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Consequences of the strike

The attack caused a fire covering an area of approximately 800 square metres.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

Photo: State Emergency Service

We previously reported that on the evening of 15 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

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