Russia attacks Dnipro: three people injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of April 15, Russian forces attacked Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA).

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out at the site of the attack. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries, the regional administration stressed.

Later, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha reported that the enemy attack caused a fire on the grounds of an educational institution.

Rescuers have already put out the blaze. No one was injured.

Update

At 9:44 p.m. — Regional Military Administration reported three injured people.

Two children and a 38-year-old woman were injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

An office building and a garage were also on fire. Vehicles were damaged.

See more: Russian night-time strike on Dnipro: buildings of two universities damaged, two people injured. PHOTOS

Attack on Dnipro on April 14

It was reported earlier that on April 14 ruscists struck Dnipro, killing five people and injuring 25.

As of the morning of April 15, 2026, 19 people remain in the hospital.

A day of mourning has been declared in the city.

Read more: 15 April declared day of mourning in Dnipro