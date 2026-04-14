15 April declared day of mourning in Dnipro

A day of mourning has been declared in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian morning attack on the city. It will be observed tomorrow, 15 April.

Censor.NET reports that this is stated in an order issued by Mayor Borys Filatov.

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Day of mourning

"In order to honor the memory of the victims of the tragedy that occurred on 14 April 2026 as a result of a missile strike by the Russian Federation in the city of Dnipro, 15 April 2026 is hereby declared a day of mourning in the city of Dnipro," the order says.

Read more: Russian missile strike on Dnipro: 22 people hospitalized, 12 in serious condition

Hospitals fighting for victims' lives

"Russia killed five people. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Filatov said.

He added that city hospitals are continuing to fight for the lives of the injured.

See more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one injured, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

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