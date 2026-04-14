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Russian missile strike on Dnipro: 22 people hospitalized, 12 in serious condition
Following the Russian missile strike on Dnipro, 22 wounded people currently remain in hospitals.
This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Condition of the victims
As noted, 12 of the wounded are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition.
"The victims suffered injuries to the abdominal cavity, chest, and limbs. People experienced severe stress. A psychologist is already working with some of them," the report states.
Five victims are receiving outpatient treatment.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that ruscists struck Dnipro: 5 killed, 25 wounded.
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