Russian missile strike on Dnipro: 22 people hospitalized, 12 in serious condition

Following the Russian missile strike on Dnipro, 22 wounded people currently remain in hospitals.

This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Condition of the victims

As noted, 12 of the wounded are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

"The victims suffered injuries to the abdominal cavity, chest, and limbs. People experienced severe stress. A psychologist is already working with some of them," the report states.

Five victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

See more: Ruscists struck Dnipro: 5 dead, 25 wounded, 10 seriously, fire broke out (updated). PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that ruscists struck Dnipro: 5 killed, 25 wounded.

See more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one injured, fires and destruction. PHOTOS