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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one injured, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

The Russians have attacked areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones and artillery. One person has been injured, and infrastructure and homes have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

A 40-year-old man was injured in Marhanets following yesterday’s drone strike. He will recover at home.

From evening until morning, the occupiers shelled the district with "Grad" rockets, artillery and FPV drones. They targeted the district centre, as well as the Mirivska, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska rural communities.

Fires broke out, and a community centre, a private home and a holiday home were damaged.

A further five private homes, a dormitory and an outbuilding were damaged in yesterday’s attacks.

Synelnykivskyi District

The Mykolaiv community was struck by UAVs. A fire broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

Kryvyi Rih was struck. A fire broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Nearly 50 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region in day leave two women injured

Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured
Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and the Synelnykivskyi district under attack: one person injured

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Kryvyi Rih (526) Marhanets (52) shoot out (18074) Nikopol (1018) Dnipropetrovsk region (2464) Kryvorizkyy district (308) Nikopol district (676) Synelnykove district (484)
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