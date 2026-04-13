Nearly 50 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region in day leave two women injured
Two people were injured. The enemy attacked four districts of the region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
- In the Nikopol district, the Russians targeted the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities. An administrative building, a lyceum, infrastructure, private houses, and a car were damaged.
- In Synelnykove district, the Mezhova and Mykolaivka communities came under attack. A cultural center was damaged.
- The Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district was also attacked. Infrastructure was damaged there.
- In the Dnipro district and the city of Dnipro itself, infrastructure was damaged. Two women were injured.
Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers had struck the locomotive of a freight train in Dnipropetrovsk region.
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