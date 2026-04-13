Dnipro district under attack: infrastructure damaged, woman injured (updated)

On the morning of April 13, the enemy attacked the Dnipro district. An explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The attack damaged infrastructure and caused a fire.

"Details regarding the number of dead and wounded are still being confirmed," said Hanzha.

Injured in the shelling

One person was injured in the strike on Dnipro, Hanzha later reported.

"The attack caused a fire. Infrastructure has been damaged.

A 63-year-old woman was injured. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Nighttime shelling of the region

The enemy attacked two districts of the region 10 times using artillery and drones.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the attacks targeted the Slovianska and Vasylkivska communities. Private homes were on fire.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. Multi-story buildings were damaged.

See more: Russia shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: fire and damaged infrastructure. PHOTOS