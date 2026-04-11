Russia shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: fire and damaged infrastructure. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops have attacked various areas more than 10 times. Nikopol and communities in the Synelnykove district were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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Nikopol district

The enemy attacked the district with FPV drones and multiple launch rocket systems. They targeted the district centre, the Pokrovska rural community and the Marganetska community.

Two lorries were on fire. A factory, a high-rise building and a shop were damaged. A hospital and another high-rise building were damaged during the evening attacks.

Synelnykivskyi district

The occupiers struck the Mykolaiv and Ukrainska communities with UAVs.

Infrastructure, a private home and three cars were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: businesses, a dormitory and shops were damaged

Consequences of the attack









Read also on Censor.NET: Three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: two dead, others injured. Photo report