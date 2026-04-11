Russia shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: fire and damaged infrastructure. PHOTOS
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops have attacked various areas more than 10 times. Nikopol and communities in the Synelnykove district were targeted.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Nikopol district
The enemy attacked the district with FPV drones and multiple launch rocket systems. They targeted the district centre, the Pokrovska rural community and the Marganetska community.
Two lorries were on fire. A factory, a high-rise building and a shop were damaged. A hospital and another high-rise building were damaged during the evening attacks.
Synelnykivskyi district
The occupiers struck the Mykolaiv and Ukrainska communities with UAVs.
Infrastructure, a private home and three cars were damaged.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password