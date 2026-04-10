Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times, damaging enterprises, dormitory and shops
Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
Nikopol district
Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities, came under attack in the Nikopol district.
As a result of the attacks, an enterprise, a dormitory, shops, private houses, and vehicles were damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Dubovykivka and Petropavlivka communities. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.
It is noted that there were no casualties.
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