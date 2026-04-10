Three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: two dead, others injured. PHOTOS

Russian strikes have been reported in the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts. Two people have been killed and three others injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

A 74-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. A 40-year-old man was wounded during the evening attacks. They will be treated at home.

The occupiers targeted the district centre, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske rural and Marhanets communities with drones and artillery.

A private house, a business and a car were damaged. In the evening, four apartment blocks and a private house, a clinic, four cars, a trading house, a municipal enterprise and two outbuildings were hit.

Read more: Nikopol residents appeal to AFU Commander-in-Chief to strengthen defense of Nikopol

Kryvyi Rih district

A private home was damaged in the Zelenodolsk community as a result of an FPV strike.

Synelnykove district

The enemy fired an FPV strike at the Mykolaivka community.

A fire broke out. A garage and a car were damaged.

Two people were killed and a 52-year-old man was wounded in yesterday’s attacks in the district.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: two injured















