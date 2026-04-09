Nikopol residents appeal to AFU Commander-in-Chief to strengthen defense of Nikopol

The Nikopol-based public organization "Prykhyst", which brings together residents of the city and the Nikopol district, has issued an open appeal to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, calling for strengthened defense of Nikopol and the Nikopol district.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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According to the organization, in March 2026, five people were killed, and 52 were injured in the Nikopol community as a result of enemy shelling. In the first week of April alone, the toll has already reached 10 killed and 89 injured.

"We — the community of Nikopol — have been living under shelling since the summer of 2022. Not for a day. Not for a week. For years. This is not a ‘difficult situation’. This is the systematic destruction of the city and its residents. Explosions every day, drones overhead, people wounded and killed. People are not leaving because they have ‘got used to it’, but because this is their home. And the state must either protect this home or honestly say that it cannot. We demand the immediate strengthening of air defense in Nikopol and the Nikopol district, real protection against drones, and concrete actions to reduce civilian casualties," the appeal reads.

See more: UAV attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove under UAV attack, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Russian forces shell Nikopol from the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, from positions in Enerhodar. In April, the security situation in Nikopol has deteriorated.

Temporary restrictions have been introduced in the Nikopol district aimed at improving the safety of residents ahead of the Easter holidays. In particular, from 10 to 13 April, markets, bazaars and any street trade are banned in several communities.

Read more: Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: 8 people in hospital, 5 in "serious" condition