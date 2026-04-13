Russia attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Russian occupiers struck a freight train locomotive in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia," according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The resumption of attacks on railway infrastructure after a relative lull, unfortunately, was not long in coming.



This morning, thanks to the efficient work of the air threat monitoring centre and Ukrzaliznytsia’s locomotive crews in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a commuter train was stopped in time and passengers were evacuated.



The monitoring centre detected the aerial threat in good time and promptly relayed the information to the locomotive crews of commuter and freight trains operating in the potential danger zone," the statement reads.

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The commuter train was stopped at the nearest station, after which the evacuation of all passengers was organised.

"The freight train crew also left the locomotive cab in good time. After that, the enemy struck near the freight train’s locomotive.



Thanks to coordinated actions, none of the passengers or railway staff were injured.



Once the aerial threat was no longer detected, the passengers were returned to the train, and it continued on its route," added "UZ".

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