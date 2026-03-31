Enemy struck Sloviansk’s railway infrastructure: four railway workers wounded, one person in critical condition. PHOTO
The enemy has struck the railway infrastructure in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As noted, the attack damaged railway infrastructure facilities and a locomotive depot, and partially shattered the windows of the station building. Railway workers quickly took cover; however, unfortunately, four employees of the locomotive depot were injured.
"One female employee is in a critical condition. All those injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.
Consequences
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that the enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: three people were injured, including a child.
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