Enemy struck Sloviansk’s railway infrastructure: four railway workers wounded, one person in critical condition. PHOTO

The enemy has struck the railway infrastructure in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As noted, the attack damaged railway infrastructure facilities and a locomotive depot, and partially shattered the windows of the station building. Railway workers quickly took cover; however, unfortunately, four employees of the locomotive depot were injured.

"One female employee is in a critical condition. All those injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy strikes commuter train in Kharkiv region with drone: one person killed, others injured. PHOTO

Consequences





What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: three people were injured, including a child.

See more: Occupiers struck railway and port infrastructure: no casualties. PHOTOS