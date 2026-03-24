Enemy strikes commuter train in Kharkiv region with drone: one person killed, others injured. PHOTO

An enemy drone struck an electric train in the Kharkiv region: one person has died and others have been injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Details

According to the investigation, at around 05:20 on 24 March, a direct hit was recorded on an electric train travelling from Slatyne to Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used an FPV drone to carry out the strike, which hit a carriage of the train that was at Slatyne station at the time.

Read more: Russian strike on train on Prydniprovska Railway: 19-year-old conductor Ilona Vovk killed. PHOTO

Passenger killed

A 61-year-old passenger was killed at the scene. The train driver and his assistant suffered acute stress reactions.

All emergency services are currently working at the scene.







A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural supervision of the Derhachi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast. The case has been classified as a war crime resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Enemy attacked train on Prydniprovska Railway: during evacuation, conductor was killed under wheels of oncoming train and passenger was injured, – "UZ"