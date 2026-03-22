Enemy attacked train on Prydniprovska Railway: during evacuation, conductor was killed under wheels of oncoming train and passenger was injured, – "UZ"

The enemy has once again attacked rolling stock on the Prydniprovska Railway – this time a commuter train locomotive. Thanks to the timely evacuation, neither the passengers nor the locomotive crew were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrzaliznytsia press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Evacuation also poses a danger

Evacuation in the event of a drone threat to passenger trains saves lives, but at the same time can pose a critical danger if even the slightest carelessness occurs.

"Unfortunately, today we have had an extremely tragic incident: on the Odesa railway, whilst the train was stopping and passengers were being evacuated, the train driver was fatally struck by an oncoming train, which was also heading to its evacuation stop. In addition, one of the passengers sustained moderate injuries. A thorough investigation into the accident is underway, and our specialists are already on site. We are monitoring the condition of the injured person and will support both him and, of course, the family of our railway colleague," emphasise officials at "UZ".

See more: Russian forces attacked railway line in Chernihiv region: there are casualties. PHOTO

Rules for boarding and alighting on rail transport

Under the current circumstances, it is important to remind everyone that strict adherence to the rules for boarding and alighting from trains saves lives:

Do not cause crowding or panic;

always ensure the route is safe when boarding or alighting from the carriage: first and foremost, check there are no oncoming trains;

during an evacuation, leave all bulky items where they are;

assist passengers who need help;

Keep an eye on children and reassure them in a calm, confident tone;

If an evacuation is announced, quickly move to a safe distance from the carriage or to the location indicated by railway staff.

Read more: Russians struck passenger train near Sumy with drone

"Finally, we would like to remind you that railway staff, in close cooperation with the Defence Forces, have stepped up monitoring of all threats and will announce an evacuation in the event of immediate activity by enemy UAVs or other weapons near the route of a specific train.

Training and practical exercises are ongoing with train crews, and the analysis of each incident is strengthening safety protocols. This saves lives, but requires everyone to remain vigilant," the statement reads.