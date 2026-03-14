Russians struck passenger train near Sumy with drone
On Saturday, March 14, Russian forces attacked a passenger train with a drone near Sumy.
The Vorozhba City Council announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"An unmanned aerial vehicle, believed to be a 'Geran-2,' struck the Smorodyne–Vorozhba commuter train. This occurred today at around 5 p.m.," the statement said.
A drone struck a diesel locomotive at the rear of the train, the prosecutor’s office told the publication "Kordon.Media." The incident occurred near the village of Novoselytsia in the Verkhniosyrovatska community.
So far, there are no reports of injuries. The passengers have been evacuated to a safe location.
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