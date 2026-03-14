Drones from 422nd "LUFTWAFFE" regiment struck two of occupiers’ locomotives in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Pilots from the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "LUFTWAFFE" struck two Russian locomotives in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators caught up with the locomotives as they were moving and struck the front of the trains with precision strikes.

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The Ukrainian military adds that such strikes are aimed at the occupiers’ logistics.

"This is what happens to locomotives carrying stolen grain or minerals from Ukraine to Russia," the soldiers noted in the video released.

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