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News Photo Shelling of Sloviansk
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Enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: three wounded, including child. PHOTO

Overnight, Russian forces carried out an air strike on Sloviansk. Three civilians were injured in the attack, including a child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA.

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The Russians struck the city with two FAB-25 bombs. Hits were recorded in the private residential area. At least 22 private homes and 3 cars were damaged.

"Three people are currently known to have been injured. Among them is a 12-year-old girl. All have been provided with the necessary medical assistance," the report states.

Consequences of the attack

Sloviansk under attack by the Russian Federation: three wounded, including a child
Sloviansk under attack by the Russian Federation: three wounded, including a child

What led up to this?

On 30 March, Russian occupiers struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with KABs, damaging the region’s only maternity hospital.

See more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts of region attacked, casualties reported. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17966) Donetsk region (5957) FAB (42) Kramatorskyy district (1043) Slov’yansk (440)
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