Enemy struck Sloviansk with FABs: three wounded, including child. PHOTO
Overnight, Russian forces carried out an air strike on Sloviansk. Three civilians were injured in the attack, including a child.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA.
The Russians struck the city with two FAB-25 bombs. Hits were recorded in the private residential area. At least 22 private homes and 3 cars were damaged.
"Three people are currently known to have been injured. Among them is a 12-year-old girl. All have been provided with the necessary medical assistance," the report states.
Consequences of the attack
What led up to this?
On 30 March, Russian occupiers struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with KABs, damaging the region’s only maternity hospital.
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