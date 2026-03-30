Russian forces struck Sloviansk with KABs: region’s only maternity hospital has been damaged. VIDEO

Russian occupiers struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with KAB bombs, damaging the region’s only maternity hospital.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Donbas Realities has also released a video showing the aftermath of the enemy strike.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack, three dead and over 20 wounded. PHOTOS

The strike was carried out at 11:50.

"KABs, central part of Sloviansk. An educational institution and a shop have been destroyed. Private and multi-storey buildings, as well as state institutions, have been damaged.

Among the damaged buildings is the only maternity hospital in the Donetsk region. Fortunately, neither the babies, nor the mothers, nor the medical staff were harmed," the report states.

At the same time, one person is known to have been injured – a 42-year-old man. He is receiving medical treatment.