Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack, three dead and over 20 wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, on 29 March, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Pokrovsk district
It is reported that one person was wounded in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
According to the Regional Military Administration, one person was injured and a private house was damaged in Khrestyshche, Sviatohirsk community. In Mykolaivka, outbuildings and garages were damaged, and in Raihorodok, three private houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, four high-rise buildings, a hotel and three cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were killed and 16 injured; 11 private homes, seven high-rise buildings, five administrative buildings, a shop, a café and six cars were damaged. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, two people were injured.
Bakhmut district
Private homes were damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 29 times over the past 24 hours.
What happened beforehand?
It was previously reported that three people, including a child, were killed and 17 others wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast.
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