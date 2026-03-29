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News Shelling of the Donetsk region Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Three people, including child, were killed and 17 others wounded in Russian shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling on 29 March. At least 17 people were injured.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the shelling

At 12:36, the Russians dropped five KAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk. Three people were killed – a 65-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. Thirteen people aged between 19 and 84 were injured.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

Over 30 civilian facilities were damaged: residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings, a cultural centre, a shop, a café and cars.

At around 14:35, the enemy shelled Kramatorsk again, reportedly using cluster munitions. One person is known to have been injured.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

In addition, at 07:30, Russia struck Sloviansk with three Geran-2 UAVs. A 49-year-old man was wounded, and four apartment blocks, a hotel and cars were damaged.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

At around 08:00 , two civilians – a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman – were injured when a "Molniya" UAV struck Oleksievo-Druzhkivka .

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

Shelling of Donetsk region on 29 March

See more: Day in Donetsk region: five wounded, including child; two districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

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Kramatorsk (499) shoot out (17936) Donetsk region (5947) Kramatorskyy district (1039) Slov’yansk (439)
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