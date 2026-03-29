Day in Donetsk region: five wounded, including child; two districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region 14 times, resulting in casualties.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 29 March, reports Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

A person was wounded in Mykolaivka, and a high-rise building was damaged.

in Mykolaivka, and a high-rise building was damaged. Infrastructure was damaged in Raihorodok.

In Sloviansk, a hotel, 39 garages, and 2 cars were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, one person was injured, and a private house was damaged.

and a private house was damaged. In Malotaranivka, two people were injured , and a private house, a car, and agricultural machinery were damaged.

, and a private house, a car, and agricultural machinery were damaged. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, seven houses were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, one person was injured, and 15 private houses were damaged.

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, a boy born in 2016 was wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk.

Read more: Enemy attempted to advance in area of Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, — Operation Task Force "East"

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

Read more: Shooting battles in Hryshyne: enemy is attempting to break through defences, – 7th Airborne Corps

Consequences of the shelling

















