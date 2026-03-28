Enemy attempted to advance in area of Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, — Operation Task Force "East"

In the Sloviansk sector over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East".

The situation in the Kramatorsk area

As reported, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched three offensives toward Markove and Chervone.

"The enemy also attempted to advance in the vicinity of the settlements of Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha. Our units are repelling the occupiers’ attempts to improve their position, blocking attempts by small infantry groups to infiltrate, and holding their designated lines. The invaders are suffering significant losses," the statement said.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 35 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka, as well as in the areas surrounding the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad metropolitan area

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban area remains difficult. There are signs that the enemy is preparing to intensify its offensive operations by deploying its accumulated reserves. The enemy is increasing the number of airstrikes and the use of other firepower.

"The Russians are attempting to take full control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these towns.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are thwarting the enemy's plans and repelling enemy assaults," the "East" Operational Command emphasizes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 36 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheryv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

Our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, and disrupting enemy logistics, while systematically carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Drone units, artillery, and aviation are actively engaged. Our troops are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

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Casualties among Russian forces

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the occupiers' losses remain the highest—463 invaders over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,530 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 135 pieces of other weaponry and equipment were destroyed or damaged. Specifically, two multiple-launch rocket systems were damaged, 18 artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged, 35 vehicles were destroyed or damaged, and 75 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed or damaged.

Units of the Operation Task Force "East" are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 81 Russian UAV control stations have been destroyed.