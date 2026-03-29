Occupiers dropped aerial bomb on Kramatorsk: three people were killed, including child, and 12 were injured (updated). PHOTOS

Today, 29 March, Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the attack

It is reported that at least three people were killed and seven wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

Among the dead is a 13-year-old boy. The injured range in age from 20 to 85

Read more: Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies

What is known

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the city at lunchtime. Numerous high-rise buildings have been damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The final number of casualties and extent of the damage are being established.

"I will provide further updates in the event of significant changes. The Russians are once again deliberately targeting a peaceful city and killing children. This is deliberate terror against our people," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration

Update

In total, the head of the Kramatorsk CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported that the number of casualties resulting from the Russian attack on Kramatorsk has risen to 12.

"The number of people wounded in today's shelling of Kramatorsk has risen to 12. Some are in serious condition. All are receiving medical care at local hospitals," the official wrote.

Consequences of the attack



















