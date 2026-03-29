Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies

A child injured in yesterday’s Russian attack on the Mykolaiv region has died.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The child was in a critical condition

"Unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl has died in hospital," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Enemy struck lorry in Sumy region: driver was killed. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians attacked a community in the Mykolaiv region with "Shaheds": eight people were injured, seven of whom were children.

By morning, it had emerged that a 40-year-old woman and two children were in a critical condition.

See more: Enemy attacked Mykolaiv with drones: educational institution and houses were damaged. PHOTO