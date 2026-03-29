Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies
A child injured in yesterday’s Russian attack on the Mykolaiv region has died.
This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The child was in a critical condition
"Unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl has died in hospital," the statement reads.
No further information is available at this time.
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