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News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
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Russians attacked district in Mykolaiv region with ’Shahed’ drones: eight wounded, seven of whom are children

Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed drones

Today, 28 March, Russian forces launched a "Shahed" drone strike on the Voskresenske district in the Mykolaiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the enemy struck the Voskresenska community with "Shahed"drones in the evening.

Eight people were injured in the attack, seven of whom were children.

Read also: In Mykolaiv region, police bomb disposal experts defused an enemy drone carrying 50 kg of explosives

All have been hospitalised

It is reported that all have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care

No further details are available at this time.

Read more: Enemy launched over 60 drones at Odesa, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

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Mykolaiv region (607) shoot out (17936) Mykolayivskyy district (96) Voskresenske (3)
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