Russians attacked district in Mykolaiv region with ’Shahed’ drones: eight wounded, seven of whom are children
Today, 28 March, Russian forces launched a "Shahed" drone strike on the Voskresenske district in the Mykolaiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the enemy struck the Voskresenska community with "Shahed"drones in the evening.
Eight people were injured in the attack, seven of whom were children.
All have been hospitalised
It is reported that all have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care
No further details are available at this time.
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