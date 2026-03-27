Police EOD specialists neutralize enemy drone with 50 kg of explosives in Mykolaiv region
In the Mykolaiv region, explosives technicians of the National Police of Ukraine destroyed a kamikaze strike drone that had fallen in the middle of a field and failed to detonate. The unmanned aerial vehicle contained up to 50 kg of explosives.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
Residents reported the find in the middle of a field
Residents of one of the communities told operators on the 102 emergency line that a loitering munition was lying in the middle of a field. Before the explosives technicians arrived, officers of the Bashtanka district police department cordoned off the dangerous area.
After inspecting the dangerous find, specialists from the explosive ordnance service of the regional police headquarters concluded that they were dealing with a kamikaze strike drone whose warhead had failed to detonate when it crashed.
It contains up to 50 kg of explosives
The enemy UAV, therefore, belongs to the highest hazard class and contains up to 50 kg of explosive substance.
Police explosives technicians, observing safety measures, destroyed the enemy weapon in a controlled detonation at the crash site.
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