Unexploded warhead of enemy UAV was found in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the forest of the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, police officers found an unexploded warhead from an enemy drone.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Traffic blocked

It is reported that the ammunition is located in a forest park area near the village of Lisnyky.

Law enforcement officers have restricted access to the area and blocked traffic on the Dnipro Highway.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shoot down 19 missiles and 453 drones - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Explosion

An investigative team from the territorial division, patrol police officers, and bomb disposal experts from the capital's police are working at the site and will detonate the shell on site.



It is noted that the explosion, which will be heard in the capital in the near future, poses no threat.