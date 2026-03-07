Air Defense Forces shoot down 19 missiles and 453 drones - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 7, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The enemy attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles and strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops recorded 509 air attack weapons:

2 Zircon hypersonic missiles (launch area – TOT AR Crimea);

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions, Russian Federation);

14 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area – Black Sea waters);

480 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda TOT AR Crimea, about 290 of them – "Shaheds".

The main targets are the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernivtsi regions.

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 472 targets – 19 missiles and 453 drones of various types:

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

11 Kalibr cruise missiles;

453 enemy UAVs of various types.

Nine missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 22 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in five locations.

"Information regarding one enemy missile is being verified. The attack continues, with enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules," the Air Force said.

See more: UAV attack on Cherkasy region: rescuers pulled two children and four adults from rubble. PHOTOS