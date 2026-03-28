Enemy launched over 60 drones at Odesa, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Odesa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"There is no military logic to this; it is purely an act of terror against ordinary civilian life," the head of state said.

Russia used over 60 drones

According to him, over 60 attack drones were deployed in this strike on the city.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of damage. Among the targets hit are a maternity hospital, ordinary residential buildings, businesses, port facilities and critical infrastructure. Our services continue to work and provide assistance where needed. Unfortunately, as of now, we know that one person has died (according to the Regional Military Administration, there are already two fatalities. – Ed.). My condolences to the families and loved ones. More than ten people have been injured, including a child. There were also strikes on the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions last night," added Zelenskyy.

He also emphasises that every such strike proves that Russia does not want to end the war. Consequently, any easing of pressure on it is dangerous.

Read more: Man who shot at patrol officers in Odesa was killed during his arrest (updated). PHOTOS

Countering Russian aggression

"And coordinated efforts to protect people and lives will help us, will help our country’s defence and diplomacy. Thank you to all our partners who are working alongside us and supporting our people. We are working with everyone to give our country greater strength and more opportunities, day and night, to protect life in Ukraine – our towns and villages, our infrastructure. Joint defence and coordinated action can work best," the Head of State concluded.

















What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Odesa: two people were killed and a further 12 were injured.

Read also: Shooting in Odesa: two patrol officers in critical condition. VIDEO