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Enemy struck lorry in Sumy region: driver was killed. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 16 March, Russian forces launched yet another attack on the Sumy region.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Another victim in the Sumy region
"Another loss in the Sumy region. A 40-year-old man was killed in the Sadivska community. He had come to load grain. At that moment, the Russians deliberately targeted the truck’s cab, where the driver was sitting, with a drone," the statement reads.
The lorry caught fire after being hit. Unfortunately, the man died.
What preceded it?
It was previously reported that on 16 March, ruscists attacked a civilian on a motorbike with a drone in the Sumy region: the man was killed.
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