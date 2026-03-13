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Russians struck Hlukhiv community in Sumy region with KABs: three injured. PHOTO
Today, 13 March, Russian forces attacked the Hlukhiv community in the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the attack
It is reported that three local residents were injured as a result of the attack.
- A 31-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man have been hospitalised. Doctors are providing the necessary treatment.
- Another victim was a 43-year-old woman. She received medical assistance at the scene and refused hospitalization.
Damage
The residential sector was reported to have come under attack.
Private houses and cars were damaged in the shelling.
Efforts to handle the aftermath of the strike are ongoing.
According to the State Emergency Service, more than 10 private households and residents' vehicles were damaged.
State Emergency Service rescuers inspected the area and found no people trapped under the rubble.
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