Ruscists attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. PHOTO

Russian occupiers have once again attacked civilian railway infrastructure.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The invaders attacked the Sumy region, damaging locomotives, railway tracks and a station building.

"Also today, an enemy UAV struck railway infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A diesel locomotive was damaged.



Fortunately, no one was injured. All relevant services are working at the site," the statement said.

Read more: Russian strike on Odesa region railway infrastructure on 4 March: seriously wounded man dies in hospital



