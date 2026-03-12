Ruscists attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. PHOTO
Russian occupiers have once again attacked civilian railway infrastructure.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The invaders attacked the Sumy region, damaging locomotives, railway tracks and a station building.
"Also today, an enemy UAV struck railway infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A diesel locomotive was damaged.
Fortunately, no one was injured. All relevant services are working at the site," the statement said.
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