Russian strike on Odesa region railway infrastructure on 4 March: seriously wounded man dies in hospital

A 62-year-old man who was injured in a hostile attack on Odesa region on 4 March has died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

As noted, the man worked at a railway station. Doctors had assessed his condition as extremely serious.

"Doctors fought for his life, but unfortunately, he died from his injuries on 6 March. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the statement says.

See more: Russian forces struck train in Mykolaiv region with drone: employee of Ukrainian Railways was wounded. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on 4 March, Russian forces struck the south of the Odesa region. A transport infrastructure facility came under attack. Four people were reported injured. In particular, two children were in a condition of moderate severity. Another injured person was in serious condition.

Read more: Russians attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region: electric locomotive driver and his assistant wounded