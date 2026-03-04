Enemy launched missile strike on Odesa region: 4 injured, including 2 children (updated)

Russian forces struck the south of the Odesa region. A transport infrastructure facility came under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET informs.

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Casualties

It is known that the strike damaged an administrative building.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children. All are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Information on the casualties is being уточнюється, the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Enemy attacks Odesa with drones: residential building hit (updated)

Updated at 4:25 p.m. Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba clarified that the enemy struck railway infrastructure. A railway worker and two children were injured, and the administrative building of a railway station was damaged.

Later, Kiper reported that the number of injured had risen to four. Three of them, including two children, are in moderate condition. One more injured person is in serious condition.