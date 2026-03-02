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Enemy attacks Odesa with drones: residential building hit (updated)
As a result of a morning attack, a hit on a residential building was recorded in one of the districts of Odesa. The enemy is attacking the city with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.
Are there any casualties?
According to the City Military Administration, no information about casualties has been received at this time.
The attack continues
"The air raid alert is ongoing. I ask everyone to remain in safe places," Lysak added.
No further information is available at this time.
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