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Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged
During the night of 2 March, Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones. Several fires broke out in the city.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.
"The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih.
An enterprise in the city was damaged. Several fires occurred there. Firefighters are eliminating the consequences.
Preliminarily, no people were injured," the statement said.
Background
On the evening of 1 March, the Air Force reported another attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.
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