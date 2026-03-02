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News Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged

Russian drone strike damages enterprise in Kryvyi Rih

During the night of 2 March, Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones. Several fires broke out in the city.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih.

An enterprise in the city was damaged. Several fires occurred there. Firefighters are eliminating the consequences.

Preliminarily, no people were injured," the statement said.

Background

On the evening of 1 March, the Air Force reported another attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

See more: In Kryvyi Rih, "shahed" hit five-story building: there are casualties (updated)

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Kryvyi Rih (509) shoot out (17532) Dnipropetrovsk region (2363) Kryvorizkyy district (280)
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