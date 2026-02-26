In Kryvyi Rih, "shahed" hit five-story building: there are casualties (updated)

Night attack on Kryvyi Rih on February 26: an enemy drone targeted a residential building. Structures were damaged and windows were broken. An aid headquarters is being set up at the site.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city's defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

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According to preliminary information, one person was injured. She suffered minor injuries.

The building sustained damage to structural elements and a significant number of broken windows.

An aid center for residents is being set up at the site. The necessary building materials for urgent repairs will be delivered to the building in the near future.

Victims

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, an 89-year-old man was wounded as a result of the Russian attack. Medical personnel are providing him with all necessary assistance.

An 82-year-old woman also sought medical help.

Update

Later, Vilkul reported that about 10 residential buildings had been damaged as a result of the Russian attack, and the roof of one five-story building had been punctured. A kindergarten, a fire station, and administrative buildings were also damaged. One car was on fire and another was damaged.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv on night of 26 February: consequences in three districts. PHOTO