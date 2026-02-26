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Enemy attacked Kyiv on night of 26 February: consequences in three districts. PHOTO
On the night of 26 February, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. A building is on fire in the city centre, and hits have been recorded in the private sector.
According to Censor.NET, this information was shared by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of the RMA Tymur Tkachenko.
It is noted that the consequences of the Russian combined strike have been recorded in three districts of the capital:
- In the Darnytskyi district, debris from the blast wave damaged windows and doors in an apartment on the first floor of a nine-storey residential building. There was no fire. No casualties were reported.
- In the Holosiivskyi district, falling debris caused a fire in garages. The fire was localised.
- In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out in a private house. The fire was extinguished.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Tkachenko said.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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