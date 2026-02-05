Consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires and damage in three districts

One person was injured as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv overnight. Fires and damage to buildings were reported in the Obolonskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out near a parking lot in the Obolonskyi district of the capital: firefighters extinguished two burning cars.

In the Solomianskyi district, the blast wave damaged windows in four residential buildings, and damage to a kindergarten and a outbuilding was recorded. Rescuers surveyed the surrounding area.

"A 79-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised. Another 89-year-old woman was treated by doctors at the scene," the National Police reported.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out after a 4-storey office building was hit, which was extinguished by rescuers.

See more: Night drone attack on Kyiv: fire extinguished in Holosiivskyi district, high-rise building damaged (updated). PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service is dealing with the aftermath















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