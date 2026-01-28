Night drone attack on Kyiv: fire extinguished in Holosiivskyi district, high-rise building damaged (updated)

The fall of UAV debris in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv onto the roof of a two-storey non-residential building caused a fire. As of 7 a.m., it had already been extinguished.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Also in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris in an open area - on the roadway, the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a 17-storey residential building. There were no casualties.

We remind you that during the UAV attack in Kyiv, debris was recorded falling.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Holosiivskyi district, debris hit the end of a 17-storey residential building, without causing a fire. As a result, there was minor damage to the roof and wall of the technical floor, and windows on the upper floors were damaged. Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.











See also: UNESCO conducts technical assessment of damage to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Odessa Astronomical Observatory after Russian attacks

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.

Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.

The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 apartments and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

See also: Kyiv's energy sector: Shmyhal talks about replacing damaged thermal power plants in the capital